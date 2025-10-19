Woman arrested after man sustains ‘serious leg injury’ in East Sussex collision

A woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent following a collision in East Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that the incident occurred around 12pm on Tuesday, October 14, on Diplocks Way, Hailsham. A local man, in his 30s, sustained a ‘serious leg injury’ after being struck by a car.

Sussex Police confirmed that a 36-year-old woman, from Battle, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She has been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam, or mobile phone footage, to come forward.

"If you have any information or footage that could assist the investigation, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 545 of 15/10.”