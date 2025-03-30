Woman arrested after overturning vehicle on major Sussex road

Sussex Police attended a report of an overturned vehicle on the A23 southbound at Hickstead this morning (March 30).

No one was injured, but a 51-year-old woman was taken into custody, the force confirmed.

The A23 was closed southbound for vehicle recovery but has since reopened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We attended a report of an overturned vehicle on the A23 southbound at Hickstead on Sunday (30 March) at 8.15am.

“No one was injured. We arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving without a licence. She was taken to custody.

“The road was closed southbound for vehicle recovery.”

