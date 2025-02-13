Emergency services were called to a report of a woman who had been stabbed just after 10pm on Wednesday, February 12 at a property in Bayencourt South.

Police confirmed that despite the efforts of police and paramedics, the 58-year-old victim died at the scene from her injuries.

Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Officers carried out an extensive search of the area and a 39-year-old woman from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“A 32-year-old man from Bexhill has also been arrested for assisting an offender.

“They are both currently in custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends following this tragic incident and the family ask that they are given privacy at this time.

"We are in the early stages of a fast-moving investigation, but it is currently believed this matter involved people known to each other.

“I understand this will be alarming to the community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

“We are asking anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation to contact us.”

