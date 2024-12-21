Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in West Sussex

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at an address in Paddock Gardens, East Grinstead at around 7.45pm on Thursday, December 19.

Sussex Police said the man was treated by paramedics but was confirmed deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers, the force added.

Sussex Police said a 69-year-old woman from East Grinstead was arrested on suspicion of murder and actual bodily harm. She remains in custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings, said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones as we seek to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

“I’d like to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving two people known to each other.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue, and anyone with any information is urged to come forward.”

You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bilbrook.

