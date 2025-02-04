Woman 'assaulted by passenger' while driving car on major A264 road

By Sarah Page
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:20 BST
A woman was assaulted by a passenger while driving her car on a major road between Horsham and Crawley.

The woman managed to drive along the A264 to nearby Holmbush Potteries Estate at Faygate to seek help – where the man got out of the car and ran off.

Police say the incident happened at Kilnwood Vale at about 2.40pm on Monday January 27 and are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man from Crawley, who is known to the victim, has since been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage, making threats to damage property and harassment without violence.

A woman managed to drive along the A264 road to Holmbush Potteries Estate for help after being assaulted by a passenger in her car

“He has been released on conditional bail until April 28 as enquiries continue.”

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured it on dash cam to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250016628.

