Woman assaulted in night-time St Leonards attack
Sussex Police said it has launched an appeal for witnesses and information to the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “The woman in her 40s was walking by St Leonards Church in Undercliff between 9.30pm and 10pm on June 9.
“She was assaulted by a man who pushed her and then left the area.
“The man was described as being aged between 40 to 50-years-old, 5ft 6ins tall with short dark hair, wearing a black long sleeve jumper and black jeans.
“Officers are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone who saw a person acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
“They would also like anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the area at the time to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 614 of 16/06.”