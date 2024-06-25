Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was assaulted in a night-time attack in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said it has launched an appeal for witnesses and information to the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “The woman in her 40s was walking by St Leonards Church in Undercliff between 9.30pm and 10pm on June 9.

“She was assaulted by a man who pushed her and then left the area.

“The man was described as being aged between 40 to 50-years-old, 5ft 6ins tall with short dark hair, wearing a black long sleeve jumper and black jeans.

“Officers are keen to speak to witnesses or anyone who saw a person acting suspiciously in the area at the time.