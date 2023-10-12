A woman and her dog were attacked by a German Shepherd in West Sussex.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the dog attack in Middle Road playing field in Shoreham-by-Sea. The incident was reported between 10am and 10.30am on Wednesday (October 4)

“A woman was walking in Middle Road playing field when her dog was bitten by a German Shepherd,” a police spokesperson said.

“The woman intervened and the German Shepherd ran away, before returning and knocking the woman over and attacking her.

“The woman and her dog both suffered minor injuries.”

Police said the owner of the dog is described as a white man in his 40s, of large build and with brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and glasses, police said.