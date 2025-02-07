Scenes of crime, forensic officers were pictured carrying out investigations on Thursday (February 6) after a fire was reported overnight at Victoria Court in Clifton Road.

Residents were reportedly evacuated after the latest fire – the fifth since late December.

"Police are investigating a report of a suspicious fire at a block of flats in Worthing,” Sussex Police confirmed on Friday morning (February 7).

"Emergency services were called to the block in Clifton Road, shortly after 11.15pm on February 5.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and police are investigating.

“A 32-year-old local woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in custody at this time.”

In an update on Monday, February 10, police said this female suspect had been released on conditional bail until May 3, as enquiries continue.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said eight fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews were confronted with a well-developed fire in a ground flat,” a spokeswoman said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entered the property and extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets. The property was then ventilated to clear the area of smoke.

"Fortunately all people were accounted for and there were no casualties.

"One cat was rescued by firefighters and given oxygen therapy.

"The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police are now leading on the investigation."

The police said officers are ‘aware of other reports at the address’, which are ‘being treated as linked’.

A police spokesman added: “A 41-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of arson remains on bail.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about the incidents are asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1392 of 05/02.”

Alternatively, the police said you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

1 . Another fire reported at block of flats in Worthing Police officers have been carrying out investigations on Thursday (February 6) after a fire was reported overnight at Victoria Court in Clifton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Another fire reported at block of flats in Worthing Police officers have been carrying out investigations on Thursday (February 6) after a fire was reported overnight at Victoria Court in Clifton Road. Photo: Eddie Mitchell