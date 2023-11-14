Woman charged under Terrorism Act after speech at protest in Brighton
A woman has been charged under Section 12 of The Terrorism Act 2000 yesterday (November 13), after making a speech at a protest in Brighton.
Hanin Barghouti, 22, of Eaton Grove, Hove, was charged with one count of supporting a proscribed organisation, namely Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas), following a speech she made at a protest on Sunday, October 8.
The protest was one of several which took place all over the country, following the October 7 attacks made by Hamas against Israel.
Barghouti has been released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 November, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.