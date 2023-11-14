Woman charged with 17 counts of supplying illegal drugs across East Sussex
A woman has been charged with 17 counts of supplying illegal drugs across East Sussex, police said.
Chloe Lodge, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested on October 23, after a warrant was executed at an address in Bexhill on October 11, Sussex Police added.
A police spokesperson said: “A search of the property uncovered Class B drugs, a knife, and multiple mobile phones.
“She was arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, methylamphetamine, and amphetamine.”
At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 24, she was remanded in custody pending a further appearance at court next Wednesday (November 21).