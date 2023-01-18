A 42-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated burglary in Eastbourne.

Police say officers responded to a report of an aggravated burglary at Co-op in Albert Parade on Saturday (January 14). Several items were stolen, including vodka and cigarettes.

Police said Louise King, of North Avenue, has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (January 18).

Following enquiries, King was detained by officers at her address on Monday afternoon (January 16). When officers arrived, there was concern for her safety so negotiators and specially trained officers were called to assist.

Woman charged with aggravated burglary at Co-op in Eastbourne

Police say after entering the property and ensuring King’s safety, she was arrested by officers and subsequently charged with the aggravated burglary. She has also been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Detective inspector Sophie McGarel said: “This was a long-running incident that required the attendance of specially trained officers to ensure the safety of the woman, the officers responding and the wider public.

