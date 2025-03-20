Woman charged with fraud after asking people for money in East Sussex

A woman has been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation in East Sussex.

Police have said that Shona Stiles, 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 19 charged with the offences. She was bailed with conditions to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on June 26.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Police investigated reports that people had been approached by a woman in Brighton who asked for money for an emergency, which she said she would repay by bank transfer. They did not receive the money.

“The charges related to incidents on 26 February 26 in St James’ Street and on March 3 and 11 in North Street.

“If anyone has been approached in similar circumstances, please report it to police online or phone 101 quoting crime reference 47250036750.”