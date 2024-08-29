Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman confronted a thief who walked into her Horsham house after she left open the back door when letting out her dog.

Police say that the man stole food after walking into the property in Norfolk Road at around 5.30pm on August 8.

A spokesperson said: “The resident had left her rear door open after letting their dog out and a male walked into their property and stole fruit and food. The resident told the individual to leave – which they did.”

Police say that in another intruder incident in Chanctonbury Close, Washington, a person woke up to find a man in their bedroom doorway at around 9.30pm on August 28.

There have been a number of burglaries in the Horsham area

The occupant told the intruder to leave and he did. The spokesperson said: “The property was not locked, due to the occupant stating the area was quiet.”

Meanwhile, two electric bikes were stolen when the garage of a house in Malthouse Lane, Ashington, was broken into overnight on August 16.

The police spokesperson said: “One bike was advertised on Facebook Marketplace and an interested person contacted the seller and the address was provided for a viewing.”

In other break-ins, tools were stolen from a shed in Pondtail Road, Horsham, and ‘numerous items’ were stoldn from a house in Serrin Way, Horsham, while the occupant was out for the night.

Several tools were also stolen from a property in Melton Drive, Storrington, after thieves broke in by smashing a window.

And a purse was stolen during a burglary at a house and garage in Birch Drive, Billingshurst, overnight on August 22.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.