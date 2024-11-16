Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been arrested after assaulting two people with a glass at a restaurant in Sussex.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman in distress enter Smith & Western in East Street, Horsham at around 7.48pm on Friday, November 15.

Sussex Police said two members of staff were assaulted with a glass – a male employee sustained arm and facial injuries and a female employee sustained facial injuries – and both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said it was witnessed by an off-duty police officer who had been dining with her family when the incident occurred.

She acted quickly to detain the woman and call for assistance, the force added.

Sussex Police said a 36-year-old woman from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

She remains in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “This was a hugely distressing incident witnessed by numerous people, including families with young children, and I’d like to reassure the community that a suspect is in custody as we actively investigate the full circumstances.

“I’d also like to commend the actions of the off-duty officer, who detained the suspect and helped to administer first aid until further units arrived on scene.

“Officers are never truly off duty in their communities, and in this instance the officer went towards danger without a second thought.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240224149.