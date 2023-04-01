A woman who was found at an East Sussex address with serious injuries has died, police have confirmed this evening (Saturday, April 1).

Police said emergency services were called to Cowley Drive in Brighton shortly before 5pm on Thursday (March 30) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

She was taken to hospital, where she died earlier today, police added. The cause of her death will be subject to a post-mortem in due course.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said “Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“A 47-year-old man from Newhaven who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

