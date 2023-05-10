Mandy Papps, 59, of Swaines Way, Heathfield, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to running a cattery business at her home without a licence from the Council.

Magistrates issued an order disqualifying Mrs Papps from carrying on a cattery business for five years. The magistrates said that her action had been deliberate and it was clear a business was being run which required a licence.

Mrs Papps was also fined £13,080 and a victim surcharge of £190 was also applied, with full costs of £1,072 awarded to the council.

Chris Bending, director of place at Wealden District Council, said: “We are pleased that the court has recognised the seriousness of this offence. Pet owners love their cats, many are valued as members of their families and need the assurance of a licensing scheme when leaving their cats to board, when going on holiday.

“The licensing scheme exists to ensure that modern welfare standards are in place in all catteries for the safety and wellbeing of cats. Catteries that have applied for a licence since the introduction of the 2018 regulations and improved their conditions to comply with the new standards, should not be penalised by operators who failed to apply, despite frequent reminders to do so.”