Police are trying to establish the identity of a woman who was found dead in woods at Crawley on Sunday (October 27).

Sussex Police said the woman's body was discovered by a member of the public in Ewhurst Wood, Langley Green, shortly before 1pm.

Following a post mortem, it is thought that she may have died the previous day. Sussex Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

She was white and is believed to have been aged between 35-45, 5'1", weighing around 9 stone. She had no surgical scars, tattoos or other identifying features, the force added.

A woman's body has been discovered by a member of the public in Ewhurst Wood, Langley Green. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said she was wearing a pair of stud earrings with a single stone, three white metal hoop earrings in her left ear, a black Alpha One Menswear XXL T-shirt, a black No Fear XS jacket, purple pattern leggings, grey socks and black Puma Suede trainers, size 6.5.

She was also wearing a cream scarf with a distinctive black belt and chain pattern (pictured).

Items found with her suggest that she may have been of eastern European origin, the force added.

Detective Inspector Martin Drabble, who is leading the team trying to identify her, said: "Someone must have known this woman and may not yet have realised that they haven't seen her for a few days.

"If you recognise this description or if you saw the woman around the area in the days leading up to her death, please contact us online or call 101 quoting Operation Intern."