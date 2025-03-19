Woman 'grabbed' and 'sexually assaulted' on footbridge at West Sussex station
The British Transport Police said a woman was walking to leave Ifield railway station just after 8pm on Tuesday, March 11 when a man on the footbridge grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.
Police said two members of the public intervened to help the woman get away, and a man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching.
He has since been bailed while enquiries continue, the force added.
If you witnessed this incident or were you one of the members of the public who intervened, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 724 of 11 March.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.