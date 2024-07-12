Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation is underway after a woman had a handbag 'pulled off her shoulder’ in West Sussex.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident in Shoreham-by-Sea.

"A woman reported having her handbag stolen by two teenagers in Shoreham,” a police spokesperson said.

"A woman in her 60s reported her handbag being pulled off her shoulder at around 12.15pm on Wednesday (July 10) in High Street, outside the Ropetackle Arts Centre.

“Two teenagers then fled on an e-scooter along Little High Street.”

Officers attended and searched the area, but the ‘suspects could not be located’, police said.

Police said a handbag matching the description was ‘found discarded nearby’ and returned to the victim.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant video footage, to report online or via 101, quoting serial 515 of 10/07.