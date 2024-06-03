Woman hospitalised following assault in East Sussex car park
The incident happened on Saturday, May 11, between 5.55pm and 6.10pm at the Western Car Park at Camber Sands.
A 19-year-old woman was assaulted and later attended hospital to be checked for her injuries.
Officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage of what happened to come forward.
They are also urging members of the public not to post any footage online or on social media of the incident as it may impact on the investigation.
Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, and quoting serial 1071 of 11/05.