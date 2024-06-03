Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by another woman in a car park in East Sussex.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 11, between 5.55pm and 6.10pm at the Western Car Park at Camber Sands.

A 19-year-old woman was assaulted and later attended hospital to be checked for her injuries.

Officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage of what happened to come forward.

They are also urging members of the public not to post any footage online or on social media of the incident as it may impact on the investigation.