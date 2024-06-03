Woman hospitalised following assault in East Sussex car park

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by another woman in a car park in East Sussex.

The incident happened on Saturday, May 11, between 5.55pm and 6.10pm at the Western Car Park at Camber Sands.

A 19-year-old woman was assaulted and later attended hospital to be checked for her injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are investigating and appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone footage of what happened to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by another woman in a car park in East Sussex.Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by another woman in a car park in East Sussex.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted by another woman in a car park in East Sussex.

They are also urging members of the public not to post any footage online or on social media of the incident as it may impact on the investigation.

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, and quoting serial 1071 of 11/05.