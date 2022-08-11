Woman hospitalised with life-threatening injuries following collision with car near Crowborough

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said officers were called to the eastbound carriageway of Sheep Plain at about 5.50pm.

It involved a blue Jaguar X-Type vehicle and a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, Sussex Police added.

Police said she was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where she remains.

A woman has been hospitalised with life-threating injuries following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian near Crowborough on Wednesday (August 10), Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Roads Policing Unit officers are investigating and are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision.

Anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the vehicle and the woman at the time of the collision of immediately beforehand is also asked to contact the police.