Woman hospitalised with 'possible life-changing injuries' after two-vehicle collision in Alfold

A woman has been hospitalised with ‘possible life-changing injuries’ after a two-vehicle collision in Alfold, Surrey Police have confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 16:34 BST

Police said officers were called to the A281 Horsham Road between the junctions for Barrihurst Lane and Dunsfold Road at around 5pm yesterday [Saturday, May 13] afternoon following reports of a collision involving a blue Kia Picanto and a dark blue Honda CR-V.

Surrey Police said the driver of the blue Kia Picanto has been taken to hospital with possible life-changing injuries. Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by officers, police added. Surrey Police said the driver of the Honda CR-V sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Were you travelling along the Horsham Road yesterday afternoon? Did you see a blue Kia Picanto or a dark blue Honda CR-V driving along the road around the time of this collision? If you saw this incident or have any dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured it, please contact Surrey Police PR/45230052501 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website

– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.