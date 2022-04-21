Part of Warren Drive was closed while officers attended the scene.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "At 6.25am on Wednesday (April 20) police responded to a domestic disturbance at an address in Warren Drive, Crawley.
"A 33-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with wounds consistent of being caused by a bladed weapon.
"The road has reopened, although some officers will remain on the scene while they continue their enquiries.
"Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 149 of 20/04.
"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."