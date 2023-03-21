Edit Account-Sign Out
Woman in her 70s assaulted at 2p machines in Eastbourne Pier arcade

A woman in her 70s was assaulted in the arcade on Eastbourne Pier, police have said.

By Jacob Panons
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:36 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:38 GMT

Officers said they received a report of the incident at around 3pm on Saturday, March 11.

Sussex Police added: “She suffered several injuries after being pushed over by a woman. Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate a suspect.”

A family member said at the time of the incident the victim was standing at the 2p machines with a walking stick and a cast boot on her injured foot.

The victim went to hospital with injuries to her face, hands and knees as she was left ‘shaken and scared’ following the ‘traumatic’ incident, according to the family member.

Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar said he would not comment while enquiries are ongoing – but insisted he would help police with their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help officers is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 719 of 11/03.

The victims’ family said they are ‘incredibly upset’ about how the incident was handled by pier staff and have suggested that those working should be trained to deal with similar scenarios better.

