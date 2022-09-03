Woman in her 90s shot with air rifle in Lancing
Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 90s was shot with an air rifle in Lancing.
Officers said they received a report of an air rifle being fired around Lancing Bowls Club in Manor Road at 2.25pm on Wednesday, August 31.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “One person – a woman in her 90s – suffered minor injuries.
“A group of young people were seen running from the scene.
“Officers attended and conducted an extensive search of the area but could not locate them.”
Neighbourhood policing officers will be maintaining a visible presence around the area over the coming days, according to police.
The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information which could help police with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial number 735 of 31/08.”