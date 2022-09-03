Woman in her 90s shot with air rifle in Lancing

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said they received a report of an air rifle being fired around Lancing Bowls Club in Manor Road at 2.25pm on Wednesday, August 31.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “One person – a woman in her 90s – suffered minor injuries.

“A group of young people were seen running from the scene.

Sussex Police

“Officers attended and conducted an extensive search of the area but could not locate them.”

Neighbourhood policing officers will be maintaining a visible presence around the area over the coming days, according to police.