The police are 'working to identify the owner' of a dog, which injured a woman in Steyning.

Sussex Police issued an appeal on Tuesday, July 8, appealing for information relating to the incident, which took place in May.

"Can you help police to identify the owner of a dog after a woman was injured in Steyning High Street?” the appeal read.

"On May 19 at around 5.30pm, a woman in her 60s was walking in Steyning High Street, near to Elm Grove Lane, when a dog was reported to have jumped at her, causing her to fall into the road and sustain injuries.”

The police issued photos of a person of interest to the investigation.

"The images, though grainy, show a man, described as approximately 60-years-old, with a pony tail, wearing grey joggers and a utility style gillet,” a police spokesperson said.

"He is holding two dogs on leads. One medium sized white dog with short fur, and a black spot above its tail and over its eyes and ears.

"The second dog is a larger muscular breed, and appears to be brown in colour, with lighter markings on its chest and between its eyes. It also has a short fur coat.

"We are working to identify the owner, and ask that if you can assist police enquiries, you make a report.”

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101 – quoting reference 930 of 21/05.