Woman jailed after robbing elderly man in Crawley

Police said Yogini Limbachia, 41, of Shipley Road, Crawley, was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on April 22.

The 70-year-old victim was assaulted from behind near Tilgate Parade on August 28, 2020, said police.

A police spokesperson said: “He was repeatedly punched and kicked as he lay helpless on the floor, and heard a woman shout ‘get his phone, get his wallet’.

“The victim realised his mobile phone and wallet had been stolen, and his bank card had been used to make at least three transactions in the local area shortly afterwards.”

Police said the victim recognised the voice of Yogini Limbachia – known as ‘Gina’ – who he saw at the parade moments before he was attacked.

The police spokesperson went on: “Police carried out a search of the area and located Limbachia in Tilgate Way. She was in possession of the man’s stolen belongings.

“The 41-year-old, who is unemployed, of Shipley Road, Crawley, was arrested and charged with robbery.

“She claimed she had found the items on the ground and had intended to hand them in to police.

“However Limbachia pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 22 April.

“She was also given a three-year restraining order which prohibits her from contacting the victim, going within 50 metres of him or entering his street address.

“She was warned that failure to comply with these conditions is an offence which carries a maximum term of five years’ imprisonment.”