Woman jailed for assault and repeated shoplifting in Worthing

A serial thief has been jailed for relentless thefts in Worthing, as well as for assaulting a staff member.

Sussex Police said Karlie Everson, 38, of Manor Road in Worthing, not only repeatedly targeted supermarkets, but also stole parcels from a victims doorstep and from local small businesses between October and December 2024.

Everson had already been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) due to past thefts, preventing her from entering certain shops in West Sussex, however she went on to breach this on eight occasions.

From clearing shelves of make-up, to stealing the deliveries from outside a victims door, police said Everson stole an estimated combined value of around £2,000 across 13 reports.

Everson was located and arrested on December 9. She was charged the same day with 13 counts of shoplifting, eight breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order, possession of a Class A drug and for assault by beating.

At Crawley Magistrates' Court the following day, Everson pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody to await her sentencing.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, February 21, she was jailed for a term of 18 months.

The officer who led the investigation, PC Jamie Sanderson said: “This type of criminal activity has a significant impact on local businesses and the communities they serve.

“Everson persistently targeted supermarkets and local shops, on one occasion stealing £840 worth of stock in a single incident.

“We will continue to stand with retail staff in the fight against acquisitive crime, relentlessly pursuing shoplifters to ensure they are brought before the courts and held accountable for their actions.

“Thanks are also given to the witnesses whose support was crucial in securing this conviction.”