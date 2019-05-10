Woman knocked to ground in attempted handbag theft in Lewes

Police are investigating an attempted handbag theft in Lewes.

At about 5pm on Friday, April 19, on Nevill Road, near to the junction on Highdown Road, a man tried to grab a woman’s handbag as she walked.

The woman was knocked to the ground and hit her head on the pavement.

Members of the public came to her aid and the suspect ran away towards Nevill Recreation Ground.

The man is described as white, with dark scruffy hair and wearing a long white sleeved top and blue jeans.

If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or know the identity of the man, contact police online quoting serial 0996 of 19/04.