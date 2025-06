Sussex Police are searching for 24-year-old Morgan Vallins.

The force has asked the public to dial 999 if they see her or have any information on her whereabouts.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us locate Morgan Vallins, who is wanted by police?

“The 24-year-old is wanted for failing to appear at court, and is known to frequent the Brighton and Crawley areas.

“If you see Vallins, or have information on her whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 70 of 30/07/24.”