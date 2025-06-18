Woman 'known to frequent the Shoreham and Brighton areas' wanted for failing to appear at court

A woman 'known to frequent the Shoreham and Brighton areas' is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 39-years-old Rachael Wilson.

Anyone who sees Rachael is asked by the force to call 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re searching for Rachael Wilson, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Police are searching for Rachael Wilson, who is wanted for failing to appear at court. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Rachael is 39-years-old and has dark hair.

“She is known to frequent the Shoreham and Brighton areas.

“Anyone who sees Rachael is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 47240218840.”

