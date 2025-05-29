A woman has pleaded guilty to shoplifting at supermarkets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hastings Police spokespersons said: “Rona Colvin, a 42-year-old woman from Salisbury Road, St Leonards On Sea, has been remanded to court after pleading guilty this week to a string of shoplifting offences.

“The offences took place at various of supermarkets in the Hastings and St Leonards area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Brighton and Hove Magistrates’ Court on the 28th May 2025, Colvin pled guilty and was charged with one count of attempted shoplifting, and two counts of shoplifting. She was remanded in custody until the 4th June 2025.”

Hastings Police Station

They added: “Hastings Police continues to work hard to tackle business crime and bring offenders to justice. This includes working closely with our Sussex Business Crime Reduction Partnerships in our collaborative efforts to prevent crime and catch those committing crimes against our businesses.

"Supporting them around crime prevention and community safety, as well as assisting with training staff in businesses how to be aware of crimes and offending behaviour, obtaining of CCTV, identification of suspects, civil orders and liaising with businesses, local authorities, education and voluntary sector partners across day and night-time businesses.”