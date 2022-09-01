Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the incident happened near to Kings Street car park just after 2.30am on Sunday, August 21.

A police spokesperson said: “The victims received homophobic abuse by a man while walking home along London Road.

“When one of the victims challenged the man, who continued the verbal abuse along Kings Street, he punched her twice near the car park.

Sussex Police said they have identified a person they wish to speak with in connection with an assault in East Grinstead

“She attended hospital with injuries to her face.

“The other victim was pushed in the face by the man causing a minor injury.”

Police described the man they would like to speak with as being ‘white, skinny and approximately 6’ tall’.

He also has dark short hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms with a black zip, a black t-shirt and a black baseball cap, police said.

Detective Constable James Butcher said: “We are urging anyone who recognises this man to contact us as we believe he can assist us with our investigation.

“This was a nasty experience for both the victims and want anyone with information to speak with us.”

Anyone with information that could help detectives with their investigation can report it to police online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial number 177 of 21/07.

Sussex Police said their officers are trained to deal with reports of hate crime sensitively and professionally.