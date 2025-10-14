Woman 'pushed to the floor by two men' in Seaford

Police are investigating a report of a woman being assaulted in Seaford.

The woman, in her 40s and from Seaford, was reportedly ‘pushed to the floor by two men’ in Sutton Park Road, according to Sussex Police.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Monday, October 13.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man from Peacehaven was arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in police custody at this time.

Sutton Park Road. Photo: Google Street View

“Police enquiries continue to locate the second suspect.

“Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened, or those with relevant information such as CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 1350 of 13/10.”