A woman was raped by a man in a Bexhill park during the evening, police said.

Sussex Police said it is appealing for information following a report that a woman was raped in Barrack Hall Park.

Police said the incident was reported just after 5.30pm on Monday (August 18).

The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers as the investigation progresses, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “The suspect was described as a white man wearing a short-sleeved top and trousers, who was not believed to be known to the victim.

“CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the area. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in or around Barrack Hall Park, or near the entrance, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm that day. They are also appealing to anyone who may have captured video footage in the park around that time – including on mobile phones, dashcams, or other devices – to come forward, as this could provide vital evidence.”

Detective Inspector James Meanwell said: “We understand this incident will cause significant concern within the local community. We want to assure residents that we are working tirelessly, with dedicated patrols in place to provide reassurance and visibility while we carry out a thorough investigation.

“The victim in this investigation will continue to receive the full support of specialist officers.

“We are particularly appealing to anyone who may have been in Barrack Hall Park, or its vicinity, around the time of the offence to get in touch immediately”.

Reports can be made online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Calcot. In an emergency, always dial 999.