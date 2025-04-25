Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an investigation following a report of a woman being raped in Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police said officers were called after a woman reported being raped at Hotham Park between 11.10pm on April 20 and 12.45am on April 21.

The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries, and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while this matter is investigated.

Police are appealing for information

“We are in the early stages of this investigation, however it is believed to be an isolated incident. Anyone with concerns can approach officers to speak with them.

“Reports of rape are taken extremely seriously, and we urge anyone with information to come forward, including witnesses in the area or those with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage.”

District Commander William Keating-Jones said: “We understand the public’s concern and we are working hard alongside partner agencies to tackle crime in the town.

“Officers will continue to carry out high-visibility patrols in Bognor to provide reassurance, to catch offenders, and to prevent new offences being committed.

“We continue to encourage anyone who is impacted by crimes to report them to us.”

Anyone with information about the incident in Hotham Park on April 21 is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting Operation Westbeach.