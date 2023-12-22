BREAKING

Woman raped in East Sussex park; man arrested

A man has been arrested by Sussex Police detectives investigating a rape earlier this month.
Police said an investigation was launched after a woman, in her 30s, reported being raped in Old Steine Gardens around 4am on Sunday, December 10.

“She alerted security staff at a nightclub nearby and police were called,” a statement read.

"She is now being supported by specialist officers.”

Police said a 26-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.