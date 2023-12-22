Woman raped in East Sussex park; man arrested
A man has been arrested by Sussex Police detectives investigating a rape earlier this month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said an investigation was launched after a woman, in her 30s, reported being raped in Old Steine Gardens around 4am on Sunday, December 10.
“She alerted security staff at a nightclub nearby and police were called,” a statement read.
"She is now being supported by specialist officers.”
Police said a 26-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.