Woman raped in Horley: Surrey Police appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police said officers were called yesterday (Sunday, August 28) evening after reports of a woman being raped in Horley.

The woman was walking along Massetts Road between 6:30pm and 7:30pm, when she was approached by two men and assaulted in an alleyway near to Ringley Avenue, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police said one of the suspects was described as a White man, who was wearing jeans and a light-coloured top. Surrey Police currently do not have a description of the second suspect.

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses to assist with a rape investigation in Horley

Detective Sergeant Rob Way said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area yesterday evening who may be able to help with our enquiries.

“If any local residents have any CCTV from the area, or anyone driving through the area at the time has any dashcam footage, please contact us as soon as possible.

“We will have an increased police presence in the area today and this evening.

“We would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to investigate this incident. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to one of our officers.”

If you can help, please contact Surrey Police quoting crime reference number PR/ 45220092596 via:

- Webchat via the Surrey Police website at surrey.police.uk.

- Calling Surrey Police on 101