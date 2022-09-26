Woman raped in Horley: Surrey Police release CCTV image of people who may be able to help investigation
Surrey Police are continuing with the investigation into a rape which occurred in Horley on Sunday, August 28.
The female victim was walking alongside Massetts Road between 6:30pm and 7pm when she was approached by two men and assaulted in an alleyway near to Ringley Avenue, police said.
Surrey Police believe the persons seen in this CCTV image may be able to help with the investigation.
Detective Constable David Reading, who is investigating the case, said: “I understand the community of Horley will be incredibly worried by this incident but please be assured that we are doing everything possible to investigate the incident and are still making enquiries.
“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
If you recognise them, or have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45220092596 via:
- Live webchat on the Surrey Police website
- Surrey Police’s online reporting tool
- Or calling 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.