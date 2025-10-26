Woman raped in Worthing during early hours; police launch investigation

By Richard Gladstone
Published 26th Oct 2025, 11:55 GMT
Sussex World Morning Update Friday 24 October, 2025
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman in Worthing in the early hours of Saturday (October 25).

Sussex Police said the victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out, including house-to-house enquiries in the vicinity of Chatsworth Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The rape is reported to have taken place in the alleyway between Chatsworth Road and the Guildbourne Centre between 3am and 4am on Saturday.”

Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman in Worthingplaceholder image
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman in Worthing

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs, leading the investigation, said: "We are supporting the victim and are maintaining a presence in the area as we conduct further enquiries.

"Anyone with information such as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the area at the time is asked to contact us on 101 or online, quoting Op Morley.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice