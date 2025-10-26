Woman raped in Worthing during early hours; police launch investigation
Sussex Police said the victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.
A police spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out, including house-to-house enquiries in the vicinity of Chatsworth Road.
“The rape is reported to have taken place in the alleyway between Chatsworth Road and the Guildbourne Centre between 3am and 4am on Saturday.”
Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs, leading the investigation, said: "We are supporting the victim and are maintaining a presence in the area as we conduct further enquiries.
"Anyone with information such as CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the area at the time is asked to contact us on 101 or online, quoting Op Morley.”