A man has been jailed after he was found guilty of the rape of a woman on Brighton beach.

Sussex Police said Przemyslaw Pogorzzelec, 43, ‘forced himself upon’ his victim around 2am on July 31 last year. Police said he also ‘took intimate photographs’ of her on his mobile phone.

The incident happened in the early hours on the beach ‘but was seen by witnesses’, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were approached by members of the Beach Patrol and security, where she told them she had not consented,” a police spokesperson said. “Pogorzzelec was then detained and arrested by officers.

Despite denying the offence, Przemyslaw Pogorzzelec – a builder of no fixed address but formerly of an address in Hove – was convicted by the jury after a trial in January. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said Pogorzzelec ‘claimed he had chatted with the young woman’ and ‘had consensual sex with her’.

“But when questioned by officers he could not remember her name, age, or anything about her,” police added. “Witnesses said she was not able to give consent.

"She was given support by specially-trained officers throughout the investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite denying the offence, Pogorzzelec – a builder of no fixed address but formerly of an address in Hove – was convicted by the jury after a trial in January. He was found guilty of rape, and of sexual assault by penetration, police said.

At Lewes Crown Court on May 2, police said Pogorzzelec was jailed for a total of 12 years, and an extended licence period of three years was also imposed.

At his sentencing hearing, it was revealed how Pogorzzelec was convicted in 2013 for exposure, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act.

Detective Constable Ciara Richardson said: “The victim received support from our officers, and showed great courage to give evidence in the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a fast-moving investigation where we gathered witness statements and footage which showed how Pogorzzelec had preyed on the young woman when she was alone on the beach.

“We are pleased that a dangerous offender is now in prison for these offences.”

Click here to find out more about how the police investigate rape and serious sexual assault allegations. More information about the support available for victims of these offences is online here.