Woman 'released under investigation' after man, 35, suffers knife injuries in East Sussex town
Following the incident in Windsor Road at around 3pm, officers arrested a 23-year-old woman from Bexhill on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, Sussex Police added.
A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a 35-year-old man from Bexhill, attended hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and expected to make a full recovery.
“Windsor Road has now reopened after it was temporary closed while enquiries were undertaken at the scene.
“An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we ask anyone who witnessed what happened, has CCTV footage of Windsor Road, or any information to assist the investigation to contact police.
“Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 666 of 14/10.”