Woman remanded in custody after four properties in East Sussex burgled

A woman has been remanded in custody following a series of burglaries in East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said that between October 12 and November 14, four properties in Brighton were burgled and unsuccessful attempts were made to access a fifth.

Following an investigation into the offences, Donna Molloy, 37, of no fixed address was arrested on November 11 on suspicion of four burglaries in New Road, West Street, Market Street and Terminus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was bailed while necessary forensic testing and other enquiries were undertaken, police added.

A woman has been remanded in custody following a series of burglaries in East Sussex.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “On November 14, a report was made to police that someone had attempted to access a property in the Brunswick Square area of Hove. Molloy was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary five days later on November 19.

"She was charged in the early hours of November 20 with four counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

"At Brighton Magistrates’ Court later that day, Molloy was remanded in custody ahead of her next hearing on December 18.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable James Botting said, "Burglary can have a profound and lasting impact on victims, robbing them not just of possessions but also of their sense of safety and security.

"We treat these reports with the utmost seriousness and are dedicated to conducting thorough investigations into all incidents."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1196 of 28/10.