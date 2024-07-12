Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex man subjected a woman to a decade of abuse – and would ‘routinely threaten to kill her if she did not comply with his wishes’, police have said.

Sussex Police said Wojciech Burylo, from Crawley, has been convicted of ‘multiple rapes and violent assaults’ against a woman.

The 39-year-old, of Calvin Walk in Bewbush, ‘repeatedly raped, assaulted and threatened’ a woman over a ten-year period, police said.

“He controlled large parts of her life and would routinely threaten to kill her if she did not comply with his wishes,” a police spokesperson added.

"The victim received more than 40 calls a day from Burylo asking where she was and threatening her with extreme violence, such as decapitation.”

Burylo was arrested after his victim reported the crimes to Sussex Police. He was ‘released on bail with strict conditions’ and a Domestic Violence Protection Notice, ‘designed to stop him causing any further harm to the victim’.

The police spokesperson added: “Within an hour of leaving custody he used a member of the public’s phone to call the victim and continued to message her.

“He was swiftly arrested and remanded in custody, where he continued to send threatening letters to the victim.”

At Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (July 9), Burylo was found guilty of three counts of rape, three counts of making threats to kill and one count of battery, police said.

Police said the next hearing to prepare for sentencing will be on December 12 at a court to be determined.

Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “Wojciech Burylo is a controlling, dangerous man who subjected the victim in this investigation to years of physical and emotional abuse.

“I cannot thank her enough for her courage in breaking out of that cycle of control to report his crimes to us.

“She has helped bring an appalling individual to justice and, as we look ahead to sentencing, I hope she is able to look to her future with optimism, safe from any further harm from Burylo.

“If you are a victim of violent, controlling or sexually abusive behaviour, please report it to us online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. We will do all we can get you justice.”