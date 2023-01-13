Woman sadly dies and another injured following serious dog attack in Caterham

Armed police seized seven dogs after a woman died following a dog attack in Caterham yesterday (Thursday, January 12).

Officers were called to Gravelley Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm yesterday.

Sadly, despite best efforts of paramedics, a woman in her twenties was pronounced dead at the scene. Although formal identification is yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A second woman is in hospital receiving treatment for dog bites. Her condition is not life-threatening.

Police stock image

Armed officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, detained a total of seven dogs at the scene and they are in police custody.

Several road closures are in place around Gravelley Hill and officers remain at the scene.

Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon.

“This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

