Woman sentenced for Right to Buy fraud after claiming to live at three-bed house in Wivelsfield Green

A woman has been given a 20-month suspended jail sentence for fraudulently trying to buy a home at a huge discount in Wivelsfield Green.

Debbie Mclean, 54, from Hove, was prosecuted by Lewes District Council after claiming to live at the three-bedroom house in Green Park Corner when she applied to buy the property in June 2018.

Green Park Corner in Wivelsfield Green. Picture: Google Street View

Brighton Crown Court heard that although she was the registered tenant, she had in moved out of the property, residing at various other addresses in Sussex since 2014.

Had Mclean still been a tenant at that address, she would have been entitled to the maximum discount on the purchase price under Right to Buy rules, getting a £80,900 discount from the public purse on the property, a spokesman said.

The false declaration and abandonment of the property was discovered by the council’s counter fraud team.

Council officers undertook a thorough investigation of the case, including covert surveillance of Mclean that proved she was not living at Green Park Corner.

This led to the successful prosecution for fraud by false representation, the first case of Right to Buy fraud brought by Lewes District Council.

READ MORE: Britain’s Got Talent winner pays tribute to Ditchling resident and Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn

‘Where’s that wall?’ - Lindfield man says it’s been demolished six times

The council also took possession proceedings to ensure that the property could be used by a family in genuine housing need.

In passing sentence, Judge HHJ Barnes referred to the offence as ‘thorough dishonest’.

She stated that Mclean had deprived others more in need of accommodation for the sake her own self-interests since the property could have been used to the advantage of a family with children.

She also stated that Mclean’s actions had been ‘despicable’.

Councillor William Meyer, cabinet member for housing, said: “Housing fraud deprives people in need from having a home and we have a zero tolerance approach.

“We investigate all reports received and take swift action against anyone founding offending. This may include prosecution, as highlighted by this case.”

In addition to the 20 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, Mclean is also required to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days and a victim surcharge of £140 was applied.

To report housing fraud anonymously online visit lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/housing fraud.