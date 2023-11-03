BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Woman sexually assaulted in Bexhill alleyway

A woman was sexually assaulted in Bexhill during the evening, police have confirmed today (Friday, November 3).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said on Friday, October 19 at around 6.30pm, the victim was approached from behind by an unknown man in an alleyway between Patron Road and Turkey Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before making off, police added.

Most Popular
PolicePolice
Police

Sussex Police has released a description of the suspect, who is described as 5ft 8ins tall and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, hoodie, and snood.

Detective Constable Debora Baptista said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident that could help us identify this man. The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers, and we have increased patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to report into online or via 101, quoting 218 of 19/10.