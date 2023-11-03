Woman sexually assaulted in Bexhill alleyway
Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the incident.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said on Friday, October 19 at around 6.30pm, the victim was approached from behind by an unknown man in an alleyway between Patron Road and Turkey Road.
He pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before making off, police added.
Sussex Police has released a description of the suspect, who is described as 5ft 8ins tall and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, hoodie, and snood.
Detective Constable Debora Baptista said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident that could help us identify this man. The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers, and we have increased patrols in the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to report into online or via 101, quoting 218 of 19/10.