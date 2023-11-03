A woman was sexually assaulted in Bexhill during the evening, police have confirmed today (Friday, November 3).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said on Friday, October 19 at around 6.30pm, the victim was approached from behind by an unknown man in an alleyway between Patron Road and Turkey Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her before making off, police added.

Police

Sussex Police has released a description of the suspect, who is described as 5ft 8ins tall and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, hoodie, and snood.

Detective Constable Debora Baptista said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident that could help us identify this man. The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers, and we have increased patrols in the area.”