A woman was sexually assaulted in a car in Brighton yesterday.

The incident happened around 3am yesterday (November 18), police say. The victim managed to get out of the Mercedes C Class on Montefiore Road and called 999. Officers attended the area and located the vehicle in Preston Circus, which initially failed to stop.

According to police, the driver, a 65-year-old man, was detained so the vehicle could be searched. He was then arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and failure to stop. He remains in custody (November 19). The victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers.

Initial enquiries, especially around CCTV in the area have been completed and officers are especially keen to speak to a dog walker who may have assisted the victim following the incident. Any relevant information can be reported to police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Ashburnham. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Woman sexually assaulted in car in Brighton