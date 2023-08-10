BREAKING
A woman has reported being sexually assaulted in Crawley, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST

Police said the victim reported being assaulted in the wooded area of Woodgate Estate at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, August 1.

A suspect is described as a 5’10” tall white man, in his late 20s or early 30s, Sussex Police added.

Police said he had short, dirty blonde hair which was not styled and rough facial hair, with dark eyes with bags underneath and dirty hands.

He was wearing well-worn navy blue jogging bottoms and a black hooded top, Sussex Police added.

Anyone who has any information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1546 of 01/08.