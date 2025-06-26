Woman sexually assaulted in East Grinstead street

A woman was sexually assaulted in East Grinstead as she walked in the street, Sussex Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the assault have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.

It follows a report in London Road in the town, at about 7.10pm on June 17, outside Greenway Residential and The Vapers Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said a 25-year-old woman walking in the street was sexually assaulted by touching.

Police investigating a sexual assault on a woman in East Grinstead have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

She has received support from officers, the force added.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information, and have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

He is described as wearing a dark coloured gilet style puffer jacket, black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a beanie hat.

Anyone who recognises him, or with information about what happened, can report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, and quote serial 1410 of 17/06.