Woman sexually assaulted in East Grinstead street

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jun 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST
A woman was sexually assaulted in East Grinstead as she walked in the street, Sussex Police have said.

Police investigating the assault have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with.

It follows a report in London Road in the town, at about 7.10pm on June 17, outside Greenway Residential and The Vapers Shop.

Sussex Police said a 25-year-old woman walking in the street was sexually assaulted by touching.

Police investigating a sexual assault on a woman in East Grinstead have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police investigating a sexual assault on a woman in East Grinstead have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

She has received support from officers, the force added.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information, and have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

He is described as wearing a dark coloured gilet style puffer jacket, black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a beanie hat.

Anyone who recognises him, or with information about what happened, can report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, and quote serial 1410 of 17/06.

